FCTA pledges synergy for affordable housing projects

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has pledged synergy for affordable housing projects in the FCT, urging developers to initiate more infrastructural projects that will key into President Tinubu’s seven point agenda.

Dr Andrew Tso, the Assistant Director, Uban and Regional Planning, FCDA, said this in an interview on the sideline of the groundbreaking ceremony of the ” Alpha Villa Estate, an initiative of the Belzalel Homes” a real estate company in Abuja.

According to him, food, shelter and clothing are man’s most important needs for survival with shelter being one of the most vital needs of man.

“The present administration has one of its core mandates to provide affordable housing for the teeming population.

“It is renewed hope agenda and they are also aware that recently they just launched a new book” ethics “which will be spread all over Nigeria.

“It is a thing of joy to see a group of young men come together to start up a one of its kind housing estate to plug the accommodation deficits in the FCT.

“One thing that stands out for the estate is its serene and beautiful environment,” he added.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Mr Bernard Igwe, said that FCT had so far been safe and habitable during his administration.

“I encourage more developers who have been given plots by the minister to go ahead and build houses to curb the housing deficits in Nigeria and also shun hide-outs for bandits.”

He added that building more structures would help secure FCT and shun crimes.

“ I have always come to this area for surveillance every time, one day I saw people working here and I stopped to encourage what they are doing.

“If we have more buildings in the FCT, there would be no hideouts for miscreants,” he said.

Mr Zirindza Dauda, CEO, Alpha villa (Belzalel Homes), in his remarks lauded the FCT Minister’s zeal and audacity in maintaining quality and standard structures to set good standards for buildings in Abuja.

“Wike has done a lot already and we at Belzalel estate appreciate his efforts to make FCT real estate the best, we are open to partner and work with him because this is just our first estate.

“We are going to build more and will be very happy to work with the Minister on his development strides and his zeal to make FCT work again.

“As you see there is Government presence here, we are partnering with the Government to actualize President Tinubu’s seven point agenda and target for affordable housing in Nigeria,” he said. (NAN)

By Patricia Amogu