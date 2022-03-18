FCTA partners with Arabian Gulf Chamber on investment opportunities

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, says the FCT Administration will partner with the Nigerian-Arabian Gulf Chamber of Commerce on investment opportunities in the Territory.

Bello said this in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Anthony Ogunleye on Friday.

The minister gave the assurance when the President of the chamber, Mr Mahmoud Ahmadu, led a delegation on a visit to him.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ahmadu’s visit was a follow-up to the minister’s presentation on investment opportunities in the FCT when he visited Dubai.

NAN also reports that Bello had made the presentation during the Nigerian Investment Forum at the Dubai Expo 2020 held on March 5, 2022.

The minister said the newly created Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and Public Private Partnership (PPP) Secretariat of the FCT would be in the forefront of investment programmes and projects.

He said the FCT would welcome foreign investors in waste management, light rail and tourism sectors as government alone could not optimally fund the development of these sectors.

Earlier, Ahmadu said the efforts by the FCT administration to woo Direct Foreign Investment (FDIs) into the FCT were yielding results.

Ahmadu said that potential investors were showing interest in business opportunities in the territory.

“After the minister’s presentation in Dubai which focused largely on business opportunities in transportation, tourism, waste management, and construction, potential investors at the forum showed great interest in the business opportunities in the FCT.

“The minister was able to give us a very brilliant presentation, so much so that after he left, we got a lot of interests.

“Prior to his presentation, we had few people that were interested in investing in Nigeria, but this changed after the presentation,’’ Ahmadu said.

He said many investors, who were eager to come to Nigeria were particularly interested in the FCT light rail project, cultural centre and waste management sectors.

The president said that the chamber was ready to facilitate such investment visits to the FCT. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

