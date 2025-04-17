FCTA opening Giri District for development – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, says the FCT Administration is constructing a road network in Giri District, Abuja, to open the area for development.

By Philip Yatai

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, says the FCT Administration is constructing a road network in Giri District, Abuja, to open the area for development.

Wike stated this in Abuja on Wednesday, after inspecting the ongoing construction of the three-kilometre road network in the district.

Other projects inspected included the 16-kilometre Idu-Dei Dei Road on the Inner Northern Expressway (INEX), road network in Dakibiyu District and the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal.

The minister said that the road project was designed to open up the Giri District, where the Economic and Financial Crime Academy and the University of Abuja were located.

“We believe with what we are doing there, that the district will be opened up and development will spring up in no distant time,” he said.

He added that the contractor executing the road project had promised to deliver the project in May for inauguration.

Wike also said that the Idu-Dei Dei Road would also be ready for inauguration in May.

The minister, who expressed delight at the pace and quality of the project, added that the people in the area were happy that they would soon be connected to other parts of Abuja.

“That of course is the true meaning of President Bola Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda”. This is because road development is key to any development agenda.

“Road network improves connectivity and will encourage people to settle and do their businesses in rural communities instead of residing within the city.

“That is what we are trying to do; to discourage people moving from rural areas to the city and we are happy the promises made are being kept to the glory of God,” he said.

Wike added that the construction of a road network leading to the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal would be ready in May, while the court is expected to be ready in September. (NAN)