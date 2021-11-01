FCTA moves to revolutionise agricultural sector through introduction of technologies

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has evolved strategies to revolutionised the agricultural sector through the introduction of technologies in line with modern trends toward empowering the rural populace.

Malam Zakari Aliyu, the Deputy Director, Information, FCTA Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, in a statement on Monday, said the Acting Secretary of the secretariat, Alhaji Ishaq Sadeeq, stating this When he led a team to inspect and take part in the harvest of crops.

Sadeeq, while harvesting crops at the newly established Green House Demonstration project at Gwagwalada, said the measure was part of efforts to engage the youths and enhance food security.

The acting secretary said that the introduction of Green House farming technology would help boost food production and meet the needs of diverse groups in the Federal Capital Territory.

Sadeeq, who described the initiative as a success, disclosed that the project was established in 2020 with renowned Agri-Technology Firm, Dizengoff Ltd.

He said that the firm provided the technical support in the construction and training of officials of the secretariat toward effective management of the facility.

“This project as you are aware is the first of its kind to be established by the FCT Administration.

“It is in tune with modern trends which emphasises on the use of organic inputs and guaranteeing all year farming activities in the Federal Capital Territory.

“Our emphasis has been to make use of organic based Agro-inputs for the production of different varieties of vegetable crops,” Sadeeq said.

The secretary disclosed that the secretariat was looking at the possibility of replicating the Green-House farming project in the six Area Councils of the FCT.

According to him, the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, has a great passion for innovations that can bring about positive change.

“And has since the start of this project it has provided the much needed support towards its success.

“We have already started organising our farmers into clusters to train them on the technicalities involved in the establishment and management of Green House farming.

“And the good thing is that it can be operated side by side the conventional farming methods,” Sadeeq said.

While conducting the acting secretary round the project, the Director, Agric. Services, Mrs Fransisca Ihekandu said the Green House crop production was a new technology where food crops were rapidly multiplied to increase yield.

Ihekandu said that the technology allowed the planting temperate and tropical crops all year round as well as regulates both climatic and environmental factors necessary for improved crop yield.

She said that the emphasis on the use of organic based inputs was not only because of its popularity but as a result of the health and environmental benefits. (NAN)

