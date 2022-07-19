FCTA moves to curb proliferation of unregistered veterinary facilities in Abuja

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) says it is ready and prepared to curb proliferation of unregistered veterinary facilities across the territory.

FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, stated this while inaugurating the FCT Veterinary Practicing Premises Committee, on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to Aliyu, the measure will end the activities of quacks in the profession.

She said that the move had become necessary due to the continuous violation of prescribed safe bio-security measures in illegal veterinary clinics.

The minister explained that the committee would help regulate the activities of veterinary premises and promote public health safety.

She said that the committee would also align veterinary practices in the country with global acceptable standards.

Aliyu, therefore, called for adherence of all veterinary premises in the FCT to the professional tenets enshrined in the operational ethics of the veterinary profession.

“The constitution of the committee, as you already know, is in compliance with the official gazette, which requires states of the federation to set up committees to regulate the activities of veterinary premises.

“This move is not only to promote public health safety, but to align veterinary practices in Nigeria with global acceptable standards.

“Available records have shown that FCT has a high population of animals which, by implication, has resulted in the proliferation of unregistered veterinary facilities.

”These veterinary facilities are offering a wide range of services that are below standards, thus constituting great risks to both animals and humans.

“Of great concern to the administration is the fact that there is little or no effort on the part of these illegal facilities to adhere to the prescribed safe bio-security measures in veterinary clinics, laboratories, animal farms and markets,” she said.

The minister said that the FCT administration was taking the bold step of inaugurating the committee to ensure strict adherence to safety standards by all veterinary premises in the FCT.

This, according to her, is to set professional tenets enshrined in the operational ethics of the veterinary profession.

The minister also said that the administration had been taking measures to standardise veterinary operations in the FCT.

“We have, for instance, given approval for the conduct of monthly clinical conference to give opportunity to our veterinarians to share ideas on disease management, with a view to improving our capacities,” she stated.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Aliyu Abdullahi (APC – Niger West), called for proper management of the interface between human health care and animal health.

He advised FCTA to factor veterinary facilities in the urban and regional planning of the territory by allocating a plot of land to the practitioners.

Secretary, FCTA Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, Malam Abubakar Ibrahim, decried the population surge in the territory.

Ibrahim said that this had made it more difficult for the FCT administration to effectively maintain the high standards required in veterinary premises in the FCT.

He added that one of the areas affected by the challenge was the veterinary services sector, which was faced with the challenge of proliferation of unlicensed veterinary practicing premises offering quack services to residents.

Ibrahim stated that apart from the government-owned facilities, the number of registered and licensed veterinary premises practicing in FCT was about 14.

“While this figure is grossly inadequate, considering the high population of livestock in the FCT, it is sad to note that lots of other facilities were operating behind the radar, offering poor services to unsuspecting residents,” he said.

Ibrahim, however, assured that the secretariat would provide the committee with necessary support to enable it carry out its assignment of repositioning veterinary practices, in tune with global best practices.

Dr Reginald Adulugba, Director of Veterinary Services of the agricultural secretariat, said that the inauguration of the committee would help maintain an acceptable standard of veterinary service delivery amongst practitioners.

This, Adulugba said, was particularly necessary in highly populated terrains like the nation’s capital city.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the terms of reference for the committee included, among others, to identify and categorise all premises into different classes, as provided.

The committee was also expected to present the premises for accreditation and certification by National Veterinary Council of Nigeria (NVCN), provide and regulate standards of practice in the FCT and enforce compliance to government regulations. (NAN)

