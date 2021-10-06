FCTA mourns Olawale DG Nigeria employees consultative association

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has condoled with the Nigeria Employees Consultative Association (NECA), Lagos, over the demise of its Director-General, Dr Timothy Olawale.

The Permanent Secretary of the FCTA, Mr Olusade Adesola, in a condolence message to the association, on Wednesday, in Abuja, expressed shock over the sudden dead of Olawale.

Adesola, who described the death of Olawale as a national tragedy, said the news of the great loss came to the FCTA as a rude shock.

” I wish to express heartfelt condolences of the FCTA over the death of Dr Timothy Olawale who, until his death on Oct. 1, was the Director-General of the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA).

” The sad event occurred at a time we are consolidating efforts on providing the needed enabling environment for business owners and employers of labour, particularly in the FCT.

” News of the great loss has come to us as a rude shock and we consider it a national tragedy”, the Permanent Secretary added.

Adesola recalled that the NECA, under the dynamic leadership of the deceased, was highly instrumental to the recently concluded Stakeholder Retreat, aimed at harmonising Internally Generated Revenue (lGR) and collection of taxes in the FCT.

This, according to Adesola was with a view to enhancing the Ease of Doing Business in Abuja, thereby promoting investments and employment generation in the territory.

” On behalf of the Management and Staff of the FCT Administration, I pray that the Almighty God rest the soul of Dr Timothy Olawale in peace and grant the family, associates and well-wishers, the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss”, Adesola said. (NAN)

