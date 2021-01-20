FCTA monitoring department decries rate of abandoned buildings

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Department of Monitoring and Inspection has decried the number of abandoned buildings in the city centre.

Director of the department, Mr Olawale Labiyi, represented by Mr Obinna Nkwocha of City Monitoring Division, stated this during a site inspection on Wednesday in Abuja.

Labiyi said abandoned buildings were a security risk because they could serve as hideouts for hoodlums and criminals.

He called on residents of the territory to always be vigilant and report any suspicious movements around any abandoned building in their neighbourhood.