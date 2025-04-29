FCTA ‘ll transform area councils to tourism, investment hubs – Mahmoud  

The Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Mariya Mahmoud, says the FCT Administration has concluded plans to transform its six area councils to thriving tourism and investment hubs.

By Philip Yatai

Mahmoud stated this in Abuja on Tuesday, at the maiden edition of the FCT Area Councils’ Tourism and Hospitality Investment Carnival and Expo.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Social Development Secretariat, Mrs Bunmi Olowookere, the minister emphasised the role of tourism in driving economic growth and development.

She explained that the event was aimed at showcasing and promoting investment opportunities inherent in the area councils for economic growth and development.

She pointed out that through the celebration of indigenous culture, business and innovation, the FCT Administration was determined to ignite and revitalise the rural economy.

“This will foster inclusive community development and create pathways for sustainable wealth generation in the FCT, in line with President Bola Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda”.

“President Tinubu had directed the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike to develop the culture, tourism and hospitality potential of the FCT area councils as part of strategies to open up the rural economy.

“I, therefore, commended the Tourism Department of the Social Development Secretariat for organising this event in compliance with Tinubu’s directive,” she said.

She said that the FCT Administration would continue to welcome and support ideas and initiatives that engendered collaborations in developing the territory’s tourism potential.

The minister assured the FCTA’s resolve to participate in exhibitions that would help to deepen and nurture the revitalisation of the tourism and hospitality potential of the FCT.

This, she said, would transform FCT as the most preferred tourist and investment haven for visitors and investors in the country.

On his part, the Mandate Secretary, FCT Social Development Secretariat, Malam Aminu Ibrahim, said that the tourism sector was contributing to the GDP of most countries that had invested in the sector.

Ibrahim, who was represented by the Director of Administration and Finance, Dr Nasiru Shidali, said that Abuja remained one of the fastest growing and developing cities in Africa.

He added the city was opened for businesses and ripe with enormous opportunities waiting to be harnessed.

He affirmed that tourism and hospitality were unarguably one of the largest employers of labour.

According to him, the FCTA is taking all necessary measures toward creating an investment-friendly environment.

“The strategic location of Abuja and the growing population makes the territory an attractive destination for investors, businesses, and stakeholders.

“This expo, therefore, exemplifies our dedication to fostering the growth and development of the tourism sector in the FCT.

“We recognised the importance of arts, culture, and tourism in revenue generation, job creation, and urban regeneration.” (NAN)