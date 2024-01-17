FCTA ‘ll provide logistics to security agencies to flush out criminals – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has promised to provide the needed logistics and equipment to security agencies to flush out criminals terrorising in the territory

.

Wike stated this during a security town hall with traditional and community leaders, in Bwari Area Council of FCT on Wednesday in Bwari.

He said that the security agencies would make the FCT hotter for kidnappers, bandits, and other criminals.

“Just this morning, President Bola Tinubu gave me an approval to provide every logistics required to the security agencies.

“Security agencies will not have any reason to say that they are not equipped. we will provide everything,” he said.

He said that the town hall meeting was organised to interact with residents of the council, adding that what affected Bwari, affectedd the entire FCT and Nigeria.

The minister, who sympathised with the residents over the kidnappings and killing of their loved ones, urged the community members to be wary of the informants, who might be present in the meeting.

“We will not abandon you; security is one of the key priorities of President Bola Tinubu’s Administration.

“It is not going to be business as usual. Everything has to be done to protect lives and properties. Without protection of lives and properties, then we have no business in government.

“All those criminals and bandits; we say, ‘enough is enough’. We will do everything within our power to make sure that we do not allow this to happen again,” Wike said.

He solicited for the support of the community members, particularly in providing critical information.

“Every piece of information is key,” he said.

“By providing information, you will help the security agencies to be proactive and take control before anything will happen.

“Without information, there is nothing we can do, and that is where you have to play a key role. Traditional institutions, you have a role to play; community leaders you have a role to play.

“In the next few days, you will see the action of the security agencies to make sure that this kidnapping is brought to a halt,” he said.

Wike encouraged vigilance groups and local hunters to continue to work with security agencies to address security challenges in the area.

Earlier, the Council Chairman, Bwari Area Council, Mr John Gabaya, said that kidnappers attacked, kidnapped some people, and injured others in Tokula community on Dec. 25, 2023.

Gabaya added that the Kuduru community, a border community with Niger, was equally attacked and two two people were killed, while others were kidnapped.

“Before the end of December 2023, kidnappers also invaded Zuma village, a suburb of Bwari town, killing two persons and abducting some others.

“Sadly again, within the first few days of the New Year, kidnappers attacked Dutse-Sagwari, a community along Dutse -Bwari Expressway.

“This sad incident was closely followed by another attack on Padan-Gwari Village, where kidnappers abducted some villagers.

“Most recently, kidnappers launched another ferocious attack on Kawu Village, during which they injured a number of people and kidnapped some.

“These are the sad and sorrowful experiences we have been passing through in the last one month,” the chairman said. (NAN)

By Philip Yatai

