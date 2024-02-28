FCTA is creating conducive environment for investors – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, says the FCT Administration is creating a conducive environment for investors in the federal capital.

Wike stated this when a delegation from the Sunrise Estate Developers, a subsidiary of Nadeem Group, visited him in Abuja on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visit was to officially invite the minister to the inauguration of Sunrise Water Park, located at R1, Sunrise Blvd, Kugbo in Abuja, slated for March.

“Ours is to make sure that we create a conducive environment for investors to come in and invest.

“I am happy that the members of your team and your subsidiary companies have shown interest in areas like construction

“Let me sincerely thank you for what you are doing in contributing to the development of the city.

“The park will create a lot of commercial and economic activities, and of course, generate employment opportunities for our youths.

“So, we commend you for believing in Abuja and we will make sure our relationship grows,” Wike said.

The minister also commended the developers for investing in Abuja, adding that the sunrise water park would serve its commercial and economic interest.

He expressed optimism that the park would also provide employment for the teeming youths in the FCT.

Wike, however, urged the group on regular and timely payment of taxes to the FCTA, insisting that such move would enable the Administration carry out developmental projects.

“You must make sure that you pay your taxes; it is important because without these taxes, we will not be able to construct roads and provide other public facilities.

“So, when I praise you for investing, I will also encourage you to you pay your taxes promptly,” Wike said.

Earlier, Mr George Tolofari, Special Adviser to the Chief Executive Officer of sunrise estate developers, said that the visit was to formally invite the minister to the inauguration of the park.

Tolofari, who described the park as the biggest in Africa, said that it is has latest technologies for a fulfilling experience.

He commended Wike for being an investor-friendly minister, adding that the minister’s continued support would spur the company to regularly bring its expertise to bear in the development of the capital city. (NAN)

By Philip Yatai