FCTA introduces e-vehicle registration in Abuja

…To arrest and impound vehicles without plate numbers

By Chimezie Godfrey

Authorities of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) have adopted the use of modern technology to enhance the process of vehicle licensing and registration to improve on the management of its transportation sub-sector.

The Administration says the introduction of the e-license and registration is part of its efforts aimed at reforming the sector for quality service delivery to residents of the Territory.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, disclosed this during the unveiling of the Online Vehicle and License Registration Portal held at the FCDA Conference Hall, Central Business District, Abuja.

The Minister, who was represented at the occasion by the Permanent Secretary, FCTA, Olusade Adesola, said the e-process of Vehicle license and registration is an innovation by the government to enhance its Ease of Doing Business, thereby, saving the motoring public the several hours that would have been lost undergoing the process manually.

Bello said, Abuja as the fastest growing city in the World, the use of technology in service delivery to the public is inevitable and would greatly curtail incidences of traffic congestion and rowdiness associated with the conduct of manual registration of vehicles by the officials of the Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS).

His words: “Leveraging technology in this manner is, therefore, unavoidable in order to improve efficiency within the system and it is our intention to deploy similar measures to other service providing sectors of the FCT Administration”.

The Minister expressed his displeasure over brazen disregard for road traffic rules and regulations; saying it is disheartening to see some drivers willfully violate traffic laws.

He therefore charged officials of the DRTS and other security agencies to ensure total compliance with road regulations by motorists and promptly apprehend violators of traffic lights.

Also speaking at the event, Permanent Secretary, FCTA, Olusade Adesola, said the e-registration, which is a self-service vehicle registration process will be seamless, real-time and less cumbersome.

He explained that with the introduction of the scheme, residents can transact their businesses of vehicle registration from the comfort of their homes and offices, thereby, reducing human interface.

He noted that the e-process will drastically curb incidences of touting, racketeering and other unpleasant practices that negatively affect the integrity of the process and database of the FCT motor-vehicle registration.

Adesola said that henceforth, the FCT Administration will arrest and impound vehicles without plate numbers in the Territory and directed officials of DRTS to rise to the challenge.

Earlier, the Director DRTS, Bello Abdul-Lateef, bemoaned the manual process of Motor Vehicle Registration, which he said was characterized by unwholesome activities of touts and unnecessary Administrative procedure that hindered effective and efficient Motor registration process.

The Director assured that the introduction of the technology based motor licensing and registration process will be a game changer in the registration of vehicles and traffic management in the FCT.

The FCT Administration, therefore, urged the motoring public to take advantage of this online registration and platform to access the services on the following link – https://selfservice.fctevreg.com