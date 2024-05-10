FCTA inducts desk officers to improve service delivery in schools

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has inducted desk officers to improve service delivery across FCT public primary and secondary schools.

FCTA Head of Civil Service, Dr Udo Atang, said during the induction in Abuja on Friday, that the move was part of ongoing efforts to deliver quality services to residents of Abuja.

Atang, who was represented by a director in his office, Mrs Funmilayo Kayode, described the initiative as a crucial milestone in the administration’s efforts to transform the education sector.

This, according to him, will make FCT schools more competitive.

“The new desk officers are expected to be at the forefront of improving services in FCT schools.

“They will play a critical role in realising the vision of establishing a world-class city where quality services are accessible by all.

“This is a significant step in the FCTA’s commitment to strengthen good governance through improved education service delivery in FCT schools.”

He urged the desk officers to be dedicated to their duties, while reiterating the FCTA’s commitment to recognising and rewarding hard work and excellence.

“The Annual Staff Recognition and Award is one of FCTA’s ways of recognising hard work. I, therefore, urged you to distinguish yourselves and you will be recognised and rewarded,” he said.

Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli, National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer, SERVICOM, emphasised the importance of continuous capacity building to ensure quality service delivery.

Akajemeli urged the FCT Administration to fully support service improvement processes in schools to reap the benefits of quality human capital.

“This will be achieved through training and retraining of staff, to ensure sustained quality service delivery and effective management of customer experiences,” she added.

In his remarks, Mr Prosper Ibe, the Permanent Secretary, FCTA Education Secretariat, described the induction as a milestone in the ongoing efforts to elevate the quality of education in the FCT.

He encouraged the desk officers to uphold the principles of accountability, transparency, and integrity. (NAN)

By Philip Yatai