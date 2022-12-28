FCTA inaugurates high-powered team to sustain ongoing city sanitation

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA), on Wednesday in Abuja inaugurated a high-powered interagency task team to sustain the ongoing city sanitation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the sanitation includes demolition of illegal structures, impounding and crushing of errant commercial motorcycles, as well as fighting against criminalities.

NAN reports that members of the team were drawn from different Secretariats, Departments and Agencies ( SDGs) of the administration.

They were expected to build more synergies with the Office of Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, to ensure holistic operations.

Addressing newsmen, the Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Shehu Ahmad, who is also the leader of the team, disclosed that FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello was worried that illegalities had continued to thrive at different parts of the territory.

Ahmad, who underscored the importance of the ongoing exercise aimed at returning sanity to Abuja, said that the minister had deemed it fit to incorporate more people into the team.

He listed the high-powered task team to include the Coordinator of Abuja Metropolitan Management Council and the Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement.

Others are: Directors of Departments of Development Control, Security Services and FCTA, Urban and Regional Planning.

Ahmad said others are; The directors of Lands Administration, Abuja Geographical Information System (AGIS), Survey and Mapping, Engineering Services FCDA, Resettlement and Compensation.

The rest members include: Directorate of Road Traffic Services, Abuja Environmental Protection Board, Parks and Recreation and Chief Security Officers (Police and DSS).

Ahmad further said that the FCT Minister duly identified all the concerned locations and mapped out a strategy for effective removal of such illegalities.

He said: “Illegal structures and other constructed projects at Katampe extension, stoppage of clearing for commencement of development at Katampe and other locations.

” Encroachment on the right of way of development of primary infrastructure at Guzape and other locations, Illegal development and encroachment into layouts by villagers in Durumi I, II and III.

” Shanties and illegal structures at Dagba, Monkey village and Illegal IDP camp in Durumi District; Illegal operation of commercial motorcycles in Durumi, Asokoro, Asokoro extension, Guzape, Durumi/Area 1, Lugbe, Airport Road and Kubwa expressway.”

Ahmad added that the task team resolved to continue with the exercise to curb crime and criminality.

He said such nefarious acts were induced by the proliferation of illegal structures, shanties and illegal operation of commercial motorcycles were controlled and brought to the barest minimum.

” The FCT Administration, through the relevant SDAs (FEMA), employs appropriate mechanisms to ensure profiling of all IDPs with the view to take further actions.

” Similarly, owners of plots of land within the cleared areas should be identified and notified to take possession of them to forestall any possibility of resurgence by such miscreants,” Ahmad added.

Also, Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah debunked the reports making rounds that the taskforce had been abusing human rights during its operations.

Attah said that the operations of the taskforce had always been guided by internationally accepted standards, where even glaring suspects of crimes were deemed innocent, until a court of law decided otherwise.

According to him, occupiers of illegal lands, whose structures had been demolished, had always been given notices, while the administration also warned residents of the dangers in buying land from the locals.

He further said, ”for the commercial motorcyclists, they have been severally warned from operating in all the places where their activities are restricted.” (NAN)