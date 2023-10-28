FCTA inaugurates corps members lodge donated by PTA

By Philip Yatai

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Friday inaugurated a two-bedroom semi-detached bungalow constructed and furnished by the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) of Government Secondary School, Gwagwalada, in Abuja.

The intervention was to meet the accommodation needs of members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) being posted to the school for the one-year mandatory service.

The Director/Secretary, Secondary Education Board, FCTA, Dr Mohamed Ladan, while inaugurating the edifice at the school premises, said that the twin flat was constructed from the N3,000 PTA termly charges.

Ladan explained that the lodge was well equipped with modern facilities to ensure that the corps members were comfortable, to enhance their productivity.

He described the lodge as a “symbol of unity” that would foster a sense of togetherness and cooperation among Nigerians from different ethnic, cultural, and religious backgrounds.

He said that the PTA’s support was due to the association’s unwavering dedication to enhancing the educational experience of their children and their support for the educational development of the community.

He thanked the PTA for the gesture, stressing that it would solve the accommodation problem being faced by corps members posted to the school.

“Since last week, I have been going from one school to the other, inaugurating intervention projects donated by PTA.

“The facility is one out of many others that are helping to improve the learning environment.

“As such, school principals need to do more through the PTA, as the government cannot do it alone,” he said.

The NYSC Coordinator in FCT, Mrs. Winifred Shokpeka, noted that the NYSC placed a premium on the welfare and security of corps members, irrespective of their locations.

She said that the laudable efforts underscored the need to improve the security and welfare of corps members and other NYSC staff to engender optimal service delivery to the nation.

“I, therefore, commend your foresight and urge other organizations and corps employers to emulate this kind gesture by prioritising corps members’ welfare and security to get the best out of them,” she said.

The Chairman of the PTA, Past. John Okolo, disclosed that the project was conceived in early 2022 while the construction commenced in March 2023.

Okolo said that the construction and furnishing of the apartments gulped over N17 million generated from the PTA’s charges of N3,000 per term.

“With the little token of N3,000 PTA charges, grace and fear of God, we were able to get this done and we will do more if we can pool the needed resources,” he said.

The Principal, Mr Victor Orifah, said the facility was crucial, considering the shortage of teachers and the critical role the corps members would play in closing the gap.

Orifah disclosed that lack of accommodation had made it difficult for the school to retain corps members.

“The PTA of this school has been very proactive. This project being inaugurated today is just one among several other interventions of the PTA in the state,” he said. (NAN)

