FCTA inaugurates construction of China-aid solar control traffic signals projects

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Tuesday in Abuja inaugurated the construction of China-Aid Wireless Solar Control Traffic Signal projects at 98 major intersections in the FCT.

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, who performed the inauguration of the projects at Wuye District Market Junction, said it would ease traffic and enhance orderliness on Abuja roads.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary of FCTA, Mr Olusade Adesola, the minister said the project would add value to efforts of managing energy consumption needs as the traffic control signals would utilise wireless LED Energy Saving Illumination.

The minister said that the project would complement the efforts of the FCT Administration towards building a world class capital city.

According to him, Abuja is one of the fastest growing cities in the world with an equally fast growing population.

“This rapid growth has put enormous pressure on city Infrastructure including those dedicated to traffic management.

“On our part, we will ensure an enabling environment for a hitch-free and successful delivery of this project and look forward to its completion and subsequent commissioning,” the minister said.

Earlier, the permanent secretary disclosed that the story of the project started in 2012, during the 4th Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, (FOCAC) when the Chinese government assented to the request to help the Nigerian government construct Solar Powered Wireless Traffic Control Signals at 98 intersections in Abuja.

Adesola, represented by the Mandate Secretary for FCT Transportation Secretariat, Alhaji Abdullahi Candido, said the Solar Powered Traffic light system had proven to be reliable and energy efficient, especially in the face of rising cost of gas in the global market.

“The major challenge is our resolve to own the project and commit to protecting it from vandalism., as already directed by the FCT minister, authorised officials to work on the installation will be clearly identifiable.

“I therefore call on citizens and residents to rise to protect the installations. If you see something unusual taking place, please raise alarm.

Also, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jian Chun, reiterated the commitment of the Chinese government to support the efforts of Nigerian government at all levels to keep developing infrastructure to boost socio-economic activities.

He said that the project, which was part of Chinese aid initiative to booster its relationship with Nigeria, was aimed at furthering building of harmony in the society, “as it is critical governing the people’’.

On his part, Mr Jiang Kai Fong, the Project Manager, China Railway Eight Engineering Group Co. Ltd., (CREC No. 8), the firm designated by Chinese government to implement the traffic light project, gave an overview of the project. (NAN)

