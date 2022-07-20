FCTA inaugurates 160 bed Space capacity hostel built by PTA

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Wednesday inaugurated an ultra modern hostel built by Parents’ Teachers Association (PTA) at the Government Science Secondary School, Tungan-Mage in Abuja.

FCT Mandate Secretary for Education, Sani El-Katuzu, while inaugurating the hostel, explained that the 160 bed space capacity hostel would assist the school in alleviating accomodations challenge.

El-Katuzu said the administration was pleased with the keen interest of parents to support the government in providing a conducive teaching and learning environment for students.

The mandate secretary called on other PTAs to emulate same in their respective schools.

According to him, providing basic facilities for schools is a huge project that the government alone cannot shoulder the responsibility but needs the support of others to meet up with the demand.

“Some group of responsible parents came together and with the coordination of the school authority, they provided a facility that is world class in a school environment.

“The hostel block will go a long way in alleviating accomodations problem at Government Science Secondary School, Tungan-Mage. It is a good development and we are impressed, we are grateful to the PTA.

“We, therefore, urge other PTAs to also come up with such facility to assist the government in it efforts to provide a conducive teaching and learning environment for students,” he said.

El-Katuzu, therefore, directed the Secondary Education Board (FCT-SEB) to evolve measures that would provide the necessary items for the new hostel.

He said parents should not be asked to pay any dues, adding that any charge that was direct to schools and parents was not allowed in FCT school.

The secretary said that “anyone with programmes and projects ideas should direct them to the FCT Education Secretariat for vetting and approval. ”

The Director FCT Secondary Education Board (FCT-SEB), Dr Nanre Emeje described the project as a show of collaboration.

“The hostel project is proof that there is a collaboration between the school and parents, and the collaboration works.

“A good relationship that is fostered with the parents will be able to bring good things to the schools.

“On the provision of facilities, once the procurement starts, necessary steps will be taken to provide the needed items in the new PTA hostel,” she said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

