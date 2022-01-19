FCTA inaugurates 16-man committee to strengthen organic agriculture

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, on Wednesday inaugurated a 16-Man committee on Organic Agriculture Innovation Platform and Technical Advisory.

The Mandate Secretary for the secretariat, Malam Abubakar Ibrahim, while inaugurating the committee, said the it would help in strengthening the organic agriculture initiatives across the territory.

Ibrahim expressed optimism that the committee would boost agricultural productions and enhance food security in the nation’s capital.

He said that members of the committee were selected from diverse background based on the recommendation contained in the proposed National Policy on Organic Agriculture (NPOA).

According to him, the national policy on organic agriculture will address the challenges of organic agriculture in the territory.

“The committee is constituted in line with the recommendation contained in the proposed NPOA in anticipation of your contributions in addressing the challenges of organic agriculture in FCT.

“This inauguration is also an indication that the FCT Administration is desirous to make the practice of organic agriculture a reality in the territory,” he said.

Ibrahim, head of the committee listed the terms of reference to include proposing programmes, policies and regulations for the development of organic produce and products value.

He said that the committee was expected to facilitate, mobilise and organise stakeholders in the organic farming value chain into viable cooperatives societies to support their aspirations.

“This will help in deriving health, economic and social benefits from the sector amongst others.’’ (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

