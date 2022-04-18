FCTA inaugurates 12-man committee to implement SAPZ project

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Monday in Abuja, set up a 12-member implementation committee for Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones Programme (SAPZ).

Malam Abubakar Ibrahim, the FCT Mandate Secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, who inaugurated the committee urged members to justify the confidence reposed in them.

Ibrahim said that members of the committee were carefully selected based on their areas of specialisation and expertise to implement the project being coordinated by Africa Development Bank.

The mandate secretary said that the selection was to ensure that all aspects concerning the implementation of the project were adequately taken care of.

He said that the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, gave approval for the constitution of the committee to enable the administration key into the project which was ready for takeoff.

He said that members of the committee include; Hajiya Umar Abubakar, FCT SAPZ Coordinator, Mr Lawal Ardo, Operations Manager, Mr Haruna Mohammed, the Financial controller and Ms Uchechi Bianca, Procurement Officer.

He said others are FCT SAPZ Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Mr Yakubu Usman; Knowledge Management and Communications Officer, Mr Omole Olatunje; Agriculture Productivity Expert, Alfar Kudu; Rural Institutions Development Officer, Dr Shuaibu Adamu; and Environmental Safeguard officer, Mr Lanre Atus.

“As I formally inaugurate this wonderful team, I will like to call on the 12-member committee under my chairmanship to bring their expertise to bear in the course of discharging their assignment.

“I expect you to put all your best to see that this project succeeds as there is hope for us to see how we can deliver this project.

“With the caliber of the people in the committee, I’m sure that success is on our side, ” he stressed.

Responding on behalf of the committee, Abubakar assured that members of team were going to take their assignment seriously.

According to her, members of the committee will hit the ground running immediately.

“We can’t let ourselves down and we can’t let the Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat down,’’ the FCT SAPZ coordinator said.

She thanked the FCT minister of state for finding the commitee worthy, adding that the responsibility was now on them to see that the best came out of the project. (NAN)

