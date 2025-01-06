FCTA identifies smelting company as buyer of stolen manhole covers

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has identified one iron smelting company as one of the alleged buyers of stolen manhole covers in Abuja.

By Philip Yatai

Mr Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, to the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike, stated this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

Olayinka noted that some exhibits have been recovered from the company and were in the custody of the police.



He added that further investigations were ongoing to determine the company and others’ involvement in the removal, purchase and melting of the manhole covers.



He explained that some of the suspected manhole vandals detained by the police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were helping with useful information.

“The arrested persons are helping the security agencies with useful information about the buyers of the vandalised manhole covers and other infrastructure.”

Olayinka disclosed that the replacement of the vandalised manhole covers had begun on Sunday as directed by the FCT minister.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Olayinka had on Sunday, expressed Wike’s displeasure over the removal of sewage manhole covers on highways.

This, he said, was putting the lives of road users at risk.

The minister had vowed that the FCT Administration would do everything necessary to bring the perpetrators to book. (NAN)