FCTA honours 4 retired directors for service to humanity

By Philip Yatai

The Social Development Secretariat (SDS) of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has honoured four retired directors for their service to humanity and contribution to the development of the secretariat.

The directors, who retired after 35 years of public service were showered with gifts and accolades by staff of the secretariat.

The retirees are: Mrs Justina Pawa, the immediate past acting Secretary of the secretariat and Director, Administration and Finance; and Mr Aliyu Nahuche who retired as the Director, Planning Research and Statistics.

Others are: Mrs Grace Awe, who retired as the Director of Arts and culture and retired Director of Tourism, Mrs Marie Ochuonu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event, organised by the staff of the SDS, was also to officially welcome the newly inaugurated Mandate Secretary of the Secretariat, Mr Ibrahim Masari.

Masari said at the event in Abuja on Wednesday, that the retirees have spent the last 35 years of their lives in rendering quality services to residents of FCT.

According to him, the success of any administration depends largely on the commitment of its workers which can only be achieved through teamwork.

He called on the workers to continue to work for a better FCT Administration through quality service delivery for the good of all.

He appealed for their full support with a view to achieve the mandate of the secretariat.

The mandate secretary also solicited the commitment of the staff to deliver quality social services in line with the renewed hop agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“The success of any administration depends on the positive contributions of the workers.

“I, therefore, urge all the staff to continue to do their best.

“Let us do things that will speak well of the secretariat, especially in providing social services to the residents across the six Area Councils of the FCT.

“For the retired directors, I want to say you have done the secretariat well,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

