FCTA honours 31 retired directors for outstanding service 

By Philip Yatai

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has honoured 31 retired directors for their remarkable contributions to the development of the administration.

The directors retired between April 1 and June 30, 2023, from the FCTA and the Federal Capital Development Authority.

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, said at the event in Abuja on Thursday, that their dedication and leadership have left an indelible mark on the administration.

Mahmoud urged those still in service to imbibe the legacy of excellence the retired directors left behind.

The minister also prayed for the retired officers for their well-earned retirement to be filled with joy, relaxation and new adventures.

“These retired directors steered our ship through challenges, inspired teams, and played a pivotal role in our success.

“Their wisdom and experience have been the guiding force behind many achievements recorded today.

“These directors have been mentors, friends, and pillars of support to many of us who are still in service.

“I can boldly say that their impact extends beyond boardrooms, as these persons we celebrate today have helped in shaping the very fabric of the FCT Administration and beyond,” she said.

While expressing gratitude for their unwavering commitments and commendable leadership, Mahmoud assured that the FCT Administration would continue to call on them for professional guidance.

“Though they may be retiring from official roles, their influence will endure,” she said.

In his remarks, the FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, commended the retired directors for bowing out of service unblemished, noting that their conduct would be emulated by those still in service.

Adesola charged those in service to make hard work, integrity, honesty, loyalty, incorruptibility, and professionalism their guiding light and principles as they continue to serve the people.

The acting Director, Reform Coordination and Service Improvement, Dr Jumai Ahmadu, who spoke on behalf of the planning committee, noted that the retired directors have devoted themselves to upholding the values and mission of the Administration.

Ahmadu also said that the retired officers equally demonstrated unwavering commitment and leadership throughout their distinguished careers.

According to her, their hard work and guidance have undeniably left an indelible mark and have helped shape the Administration into what it is today. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

