The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Friday in Abuja held a special prayer for Nigerian children as part of activities commemorating the 2021 National Children’s Day Celebrations in the nation’s capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the special prayer session for the children was organised by the FCTA Administration through the Gender Department of the Social Development Secretariat (SDS) to seek divine guidance and protection for children.

NAN reports that the Children’s Day celebration holds on May 27 annually in Nigeria.

The prayer, which was led by Prof. Ibrahim Makari, one of the Imams of the National Mosque, was attended by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, who is also the President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).

Also present at the prayer were the Emir of Suleja Local Government, Niger State, Alhaji Muhammad Auwal Ibrahim, parents, guardians, educationist, clerics and thousands of muslims from within and outside the Federal Capital City (FCC).

The Imam sought Allah`s interventions for the meaningful socio-economic and political development of the FCT and the country in general.

He noted that children were special gifts from Allah, urging parents to ensure good parental upbringing of their children.

The cleric also admonished parents to accord priority attention to the education of their children, adding that the significance of education in the life of children could not be over-emphasised.

He said that each and every parent would account before Allah on how they trained and looked after their children on the Day of Judgment.

Makari also advised the government to ensure adequate protection for the rights of children and create an enabling environment for children to realize their full potentials.

NAN reports that a similar special prayers for FCT children and indeed children across the world would hold at ECWA Church, Maitama in Abuja on Sunday at 9 a.m.

Although Children’s Day is held different days across the world, May 27 is traditionally the Children’s Day in Nigeria. First established by the UN in 1964, the day remains important in the lives of many Nigerian kids. (NAN)

