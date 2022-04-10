FCTA grants Galaxy Backbone waiver to boost broadband penetration, security

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The FCT Administration has granted Galaxy Backbone a waiver on fees for Right of Way on the utilisation of one quarter duct space of existing telecommunication ducts in the FCT.

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, confirmed this in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Anthony Ogunleye, on Sunday in Abuja.

Bello spoke at a brief ceremony to present the letter of waiver to the Managing Director, Galaxy Backbone, Prof. Muhammad Abubakar, at the Galaxy Backbone office in Abuja.

The minister was represented by the FCT Secretary of Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and PPP, Mr Lukman Dabiri.

Bello explained that the waiver would enable Galaxy Backbone to execute the second phase of the National Information Communication Technology Infrastructure Project in the FCT.

He added that it would further strengthen telecommunication network, improve security, boost the economy and expand broadband penetration in the FCT.

Bello also explained that the waiver was part of efforts by the FCTA to make Abuja a smart city, equipped with an excellent telecommunication network.

Besides, the minister said upon execution, the project would also facilitate a robust broadband connectivity between the FCTA and all its agencies and other Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government in the FCT.

“We will continue to pursue enthusiastically, the provision of infrastructure towards the development of Abuja in particular and Nigeria in general,” he said.

Receiving the letter of waiver, Abubakar thanked the minister for granting the waiver which would go a long way in broadening broadband penetration in FCT and the country at large.

The managing director and chief executive officer of Galaxy Backbone also commended the FCTA for the giant strides it had made in developing the information communication technology sector.

He described FCTA as a pacesetter in terms of providing positive ICT directions and pledged the support of his organisation to the FCTA in this regard. (NAN)

