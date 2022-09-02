FCTA gives Mabushi “pantaker” traders 2 weeks to vacate or risk demolition

By Salisu Sani-Idris

he Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has given Mabushi Cashew Forest Pantaker traders two weeks to vacate the “notorious criminal hideouts” or face demolition of the area without a human face.

Mr Ikharo Attah, Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring Inspection and Enforcement to the FCT Minister, issued the ultimatum during a stakeholders’ meeting with the Gwan-Gwan Traders Association Mabushi, on Friday in Abuja.

” After two weeks, whatever is left in the area will be demolished without empathy and sympathy. But we will stay action since you have appealed and we will convey your message to the Minister.

” But ensure that you pack all your belongings before the expiration of the two weeks. Please don’t give us the chance to remove your valuables because the bulldozers will not know how valuable they are to you.

” You have two weeks to remove them. Last week, you begged us on site. We will informed the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello and the Commissioner of Police , Sunday Babaji that you have two weeks to remove your valuables. ”

Attah said that the minister directed the task force to clean all criminal hideouts in the nation’s capital.

“Those at the Apo-Dutse Pantaker pleaded for time and after the expiration of the time, they started demolishing the shanties themselves.

“But I must say the way you are going, i am not convinced that you people are ready to leave after two years , you are still asking for more time?,” he said.

Similarly, the Assistant Director of Enforcement in Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), Mr Kaka Bello, said the board would ensure constant monitoring of the area to check compliance.

” The movement and evacuation will be in phases, before the end of the two weeks , every batches must go; all their it terms must be evaluated including the heavy duty machines.”

Also, the Chairman, Gwan-Gwan Traders Association Mabushi, Malam Salisu Rabiu, who appealed for more time to pack their valuables, begged the FCT Administration to provide them with an alternative place where they can do their legitimate business.(NAN)

