FCTA gets pass mark on implementation of new teachers policy

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has received pass mark from the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs Modupe Esan, for the prompt implementation of the new Teachers Policy.

The Director, FCT Human Resource Management, Malam Muhammad Bashir, made the disclosure at the FCT Education Secretariat end of the year media briefing and honour for the retired and outstanding staff, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Bashir also revealed that the head of service said the FCT administration was the first in the Federation to implement the 65 years or 40 years as the new retirement age and years of service for teachers as approved by the Federal Executive Council in 2021.

According to him, the Education Secretariat has been able to record a lot of achievements as a result of the cooperation and support of the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu and the Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola.

” This is a clear indication that the FCT Administration does not joke with the welfare of Teachers. The Administration has directed that Staff Welfare should be improved especially that of Teachers, and that is why today, teachers in FCT are being paid the approved minimum wage for Education Officers.”

The Director also commended the dexterity of the Education Secretary, Sani El- Katuzu whose tenure witnessed the clearing of arrears being owed to teachers.

Bashir described the award conferred on the Retired and Serving Staff as a lofty idea that should be emulated by other Secretariats, Departments, and Agencies of the FCT Administration.

He, therefore, charged the awardees to redouble their effort in the service of the Administration, saying it is a lesson in honesty and hard work.

In his remarks, the Mandate Secretary, FCT Education Secretariat, El- Katuzu, said teachers would now have the opportunity of serving for 40 years and retiring at 65 years of age; as against 35 years in service and 60 years of age.

On the secretariat’s achievement in the past one year, El – Katuzu listed installation of hybrid solar system in 59 Secondary Education Board (SEB -Schools) across the six Area Councils.

He mentioned others to include, “establishment of solar hub at incubation centre, Karu in collaboration with Verysol Energy Technologies, construction and furnishing of 1000 capacity GSE hall, Zuba and construction of School of languages.

El-katuzu also said that the secretariat inaugurated a renovated Lugbe learning centre, establishment and take -off of Government Science and Technical College, Kogo – Bwari for 2022/2023 academic.(NAN)