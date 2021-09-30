FCTA evolves strategy to alleviate poverty in rural communities

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has revealed plans to leverage on the five intervention projects of the Federal Government to alleviate poverty in rural communities.

The Focal Person, FCT Social Investment Programme (SIP), Mrs Chinwendu Eteyen-Amba, made the disclosure at an interactive meeting with the wives of the Area Councils Chairmen on Thursday, in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was tagged; “Social Investment and Developmental Goals Alignment”.

Eteyen-Amba said that the programme was in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s agenda to take 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

She said that the projects were Government Enterprise Empowerment Programme (GEEP), N-power, Home Grown School Feeding Programme(HGSFP), Build Social Register for possible intervention and N5000 State Cash Transfer to the poor.

Eteyen -Amba who is also Special Adviser to FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, said that the rationale behind the interaction with councils’ chairmen’s wives, was geared towards identifying the needs and challenges of the people towards initiating projects that would benefit them directly.

She disclosed that research into the root causes of failure of developmental projects in developing countries, have clearly revealed that the traditional project approaches, which typically involve a top- down structural paradigm, has largely been ineffective.

” This is because it does not encourage benefiting communities to take ownership and subsequently sustain the gains of such interventions.”

Eteyen -Amba, who said that poverty for one was poverty for all, called on the individuals, artisans, Small Scale and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) owners, to key into the GEEP project to access noninterest/ collateral -free loan.

She also enjoined individuals to trust in the ability of government to alleviate poverty in Nigeria.

She explained that GEEP was principally focused on three items the Marketmoni N50,000 Tradermoni, N50,000 and Farmermoni N300,000 and a non- cash but supply of farming implements.

” FCT SIP intends to leverage on these platforms to build businesses, train artisans to reduce poverty and vulnerability amongst communities.”

Eteyen – Amba disclosed that 125, 000 pupils were currently benefiting from the Home-Grown School Feeding Programme, initially meant to accommodate only primary one to three.

She added that plans had also been concluded to capture primary four to six in the school feeding programme, in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) and Bwari, as pilot Area councils.

” Some of them are saying we should get to the grassroots, now we are doing a lot of sensitisation programme on how people can benefit.”

Also, the wife of the APC Chieftain in Bwari Area Council, Mrs Lydia Shekwalo, appealed for more sensitisation and involvement of the people at the grassroots.

“If such a programme is to be carried out, the Area Council chairmen’s wives should be involved so that they can talk to people especially women and youths, on how to empower them and help them to benefit.”

On her part, Mrs Ngozi Ogbo, the Deputy Director, Community and Chieftaincy Department, Area Council Services Secretariat (ACSS), called for inclusion of traditional and religious leaders in the programme to enable them sensitise their followers. (NAN)

