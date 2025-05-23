FCTA engages wives of traditional rulers to end GBV 

Women Affairs Secretariat of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has engaged the wives of traditional rulers to change negative social norms and other forms of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) across the territory.

The Mandate Secretary of the secretariat, Dr Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi, disclosed this during a meeting with the Wives of FCT Traditional Rulers Association (WOFCTTRA), in Abuja.

Benjamins-Laniyi described the initiative as a “unique model” of community engagement for collective action towards ending violence against children, women and girls, and other forms of GBV.

She added that WOFCTTRA, with representatives from the 17 chiefdoms across the six area councils of the FCT would serve as a reference point and a formidable force in community sensitisation and mobilisation.

The secretary said that the WOFCTTRA would be engaged through the FCT women affairs secretariat’s Community Engagement Department.

According to her, this is a co-creation initiative by the women affair secretariat to strengthen community engagement and participation in the design and implementation of FCTA programmes and policies.

“WOFCTTRA will serve as a strong platform for the design and implementation of government programmes and policies at local government level down to the communities and the grassroots.

“The platform will particularly play critical roles in implementing programmes and policies of the FCTA towards strengthening child protection and ending sexual and gender-based violence at community level.”

Mr Ibrahim Nurudeen, Programme Officer on Ending Violence Against Women and Girls, UN Women Country Office, described the initiative as “laudable”.

According to him, engaging the wives of the traditional leaders aligns with the UN Women’s priority on engaging traditional authority in transforming social norms and addressing the root causes of GBV in communities.

Nurudeen noted that the WOFCTTRA would serve as a reference group and provides an opportunity to deepen UN Women male engagement on ending GBV.

He said that the initiative would enlarge UN Women engagement, with women participating meaningfully by bringing their perspectives on how harmful social norms and practices could be transformed and made better for everyone.

“This is a model that should be replicated across the country because it is going to be lending credence to amplifying the voices of women in the work that the UN development partners, Civil Society Organisations and government agencies are doing towards addressing GBV in Nigeria,” he said.

The President of the group, Hajiya Hauwa Adamu, thanked Benjamins-Laniyi for giving them a platform and a voice in matters that affects women, adolescents and girls in the FCT.

Adamu, the wife of the Ona of Abaji, Chairman, Council of Traditional Rulers in the FCT, said that wives of the traditional leaders have been confined within their houses and do not come out.

“We are virtually not seen or heard, until now; we have been left behind the doors in our homes, receiving instructions from our husbands.

“Our homes also serve as safe spaces for lost children, battered wives and abused girls and children who later return home without us having a say in the outcome of the incidents.

“In most cases, such incidents are swept under the carpet under the guise of not shaming relations and neighbours who perpetuate the act,” she said.

She explained that the wives came together, joint forces to say that perpetuators of GBV, who left survivors emotionally and psychologically broken should not go unpunished.

She described Benjamins-Laniyi’s support and inclusion of the group in governance processes as “life changing”.

“She has brought us in, empowered us, improved our capacity and linked us up with other government agencies and development partners.

“This has significantly given us a voice in the ongoing fight against violence against women and girls and all forms of GBV in the FCT, particularly at community level,” Adamu added. (NAN)