FCTA earmarks N1.7 bn for establishment of smart secondary school 

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has earmarked N1.7 billion in the 2024 budget, for the establishment of a pilot Smart Secondary School in the FCT.

The FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike, disclosed in Abuja on Thursday, at an event organised to celebrate accomplishments of public school students in FCT, in academics and sports.

Wike, who was represented by the Mandate Secretary, Education Secretariat, FCTA, Dr Danlami Hayyo, said that the move was to align with global trends in digital teaching and learning.

He explained that the smart school, which would be located in Karshi, a community under Abuja Municipal Area Council, would be equipped with boarding and digital facilities for e-teaching and learning.

He explained that the N1.7 billion was part of the N13.1 billion approved for the renovation, rehabilitation, and the construction of new schools in the FCT in 2024.

The minister said that the project, if successful, would be expanded to other schools within the territory to improve the quality of teaching and learning.

Wike, who expressed optimism that the project might be completed within the year, identified some of the facilities that would be installed in the school to include computers and inter service.

Other facilities, according to the minister, will include smart board and other digital devices for e-teaching and learning.

“When you are talking about digital teaching and learning, definitely you have to do away with papers, pencils, pens and the rest of them.

“The establishment of a smart school in Karshi, will mark the beginning of smart schools in the territory from where we will learn and expand,” he said.

On the students’ academic excellence, the minister described the celebration as a testament to the talent and the hard work embedded in public schools in the FCT.

According to him, the accomplishment of the students not only reflects their personal dedication, but also the commitment of their teachers and the support of their families.

“As we recognise their achievements today, let us reaffirm our commitment to providing quality education that will empower our youths for a brighter future.

“The prowess displayed by our students showcases the importance of a balanced and holistic education.

“Sport instills the values of discipline, teamwork and perseverance, shaping individuals who are not only academically sound, but also mentally and physically resilient,” he said.

He commended the students for excelling in their respective fields, saying, “your success is not only a reflection of your hard work, but also a source of inspiration for others to follow.

“We celebrate not only academic and sports achievements, but also the collective dedication to fostering an environment that nurtures well-molded individuals.

“We will continue to provide an environment that nurtures talents, promotes excellence and prepares our students for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”

Earlier, the Director, Secondary School Management Board, Dr Mohammed Ladan, said that the public school students performed exceptionally well in both national, regional and international competitions.

Ladan said that the Education Secretariat decided to recognise and celebrate the students to encourage them to do better.

He also commended the teachers for their commitment to delivering quality teaching to improve learning outcomes.

He, however, complained that most of the teachers were under the payroll of Parents Teachers Association and urged the minister to consider giving them full employment.

While identifying some of the successes of the students, Mrs Funmi Jemisenia of the Department of Science, Technology, and Innovations, said that the public junior and senior secondary schools performed remarkably in quiz competitions in 2023.

Jemisenia said that the schools took 1st, 2nd, and 3rd positions in numerous national and international quiz competitions in the outgone year.

Similarly, Mr Adamu Ojah, Director Department of School Sport, said that students won different prizes and awards from different national and international schools’ sports competitions. (NAN)

Philip Yatai

