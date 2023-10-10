FCTA distributes palliatives to vulnerable residents

By Philip Yatai

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has begun the distributions of assorted food items to vulnerable residents of the territory.

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, said at the commencement of the exercise in Abuja on Tuesday, that the goal was to ease the hardship occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy.

Mahmoud identified the items include 17,222 bags of rice and 8,400 bags of maize, adding that every deserving family in the six Area Councils and 17 chiefdoms of FCT would benefit.

She also said that apart from the food items, the government was exploring other avenues to mitigate the impact of the fuel subsidy removal on the residents.

Mahmoud said that the fuel subsidy removal had a ripple effect on transportation, inflation, and an overall burden on the citizenry.

She added that it was to address this hardship that the Federal Government decided to bring succor to Nigerians through the release of assorted food items from the National Strategic Reserve.

“We will ensure that every deserving family in the FCT receives these items free of charge,” she said.

The minister assured the President Bola Tinubu administration’s resolve to implement measures that would stabilize prices, encourage economic growth, promote prosperity and well-being for all the citizens.

On his part, the FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, said that the Administration had put measures in place to monitor the distribution of the food items.

This, he said, was to ensure that the palliative reached the targeted beneficiaries in all the Area Councils.

Adesola, who was represented by the Director, Operations, Planning and Strategy, Mr Samuel Attang, added that the palliatives were doled out as part of efforts to address the prevailing economic challenges.

He also said that the efforts would create an environment of stability and prosperity for all.

Similarly, the Mandate Secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, Mr Lawan Geidam, said that the distribution would be transparent.

“The secretariat has put in place an efficient and transparent distribution system to ensure that the process is fair, equitable, and devoid of any form of favoritism or discrimination.

“I am optimistic that the commitment, dedication and vision that have been demonstrated by the new FCT leadership will pave the way for a transformative era that will bring forth self-sufficiency in food production,” Geidam said. (NAN)

