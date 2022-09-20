FCTA distributes 360 metric tonnes of assorted food items to vulnerable

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has distributed over 360 metric tonnes of assorted food items to vulnerable and indigent groups in the nation’s capital.

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu inaugurated the distribution of the food items at the FCT Sports Complex, Garki, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Aliyu said that the exercise was part of strategy adopted by the Federal Government to cushion the effect of growing global economic recession, which affected the capacities of average Nigerian to put food on their tables.

According to the minister, the assorted food items distributed include 4,918 50kg bags of Maize, 2,800 50kg bags of Guinea Corn and 2,400 25kg bags of Garri

Aliyu said that the directive for the release of food items from the National Strategic Reserve for urgent distribution to vulnerable and indigent groups in the society.

She said the move underscores the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to promote social equity and improve the lot of all Nigerians

She, however, assured that all the grains would be judiciously distributed among the vulnerable groups in the six area councils of the FCT at no cost.

She reassured residents of the commitment of the FCT Administration towards repositioning the agricultural sector.

Aliyu said that the administration would continue to give impetus to various agricultural support programmes.

“We are equally very hopeful that the FCT Livestock Development Plan, which is being put in place, will help to revitalise the sector towards improving food and nutrition security.

“And enhance revenue inflow for all stakeholders in livestock sub-sector and boost the economy of Nigeria,” she added.

Earlier, the FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, said that the Federal Government was aware that the indigent groups and the middle class constitute a significant percentage of the population.

“They are amongst the category of persons that have been adversely affected by the harsh global economic recession, and conflicts as well as climate change”.

Olusade revealed that a report obtained from the World Food Programme (WFP) showed that over 828 million people go to bed hungry every night.

He said that the number of affected with acute food insecurity had soared from 135 million to 345 million since 2019, while a total of 50 million people in 45 countries are teetering on the edge of famine.

He, therefore, commended the Federal Government for having the wellbeing of Nigerians at heart by directing the emergency release of assorted food items from the national strategic reserve for distribution to vulnerable groups in the society.

Also, Malam Abubakar Ibrahim, the Mandate Secretary FCTA Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat said the secretariat collaborates with the Area Council Authority.

He said the secretariat also collaborates with the 17 chiefdoms to identify families and groups that would be given priority in the distribution of the items.

According to him, this is to ensure that the programme achieved the desired objectives.

“We have equally made adequate arrangements to move the items closer to the reach of targeted beneficiaries in the various area councils.” (NAN)

