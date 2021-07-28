The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Wednesday. disbursed N2.66 billion to the six Area Councils in the territory and other stakeholders.

The disbursed amount was the territory’s share of the statutory allocation for the month of June.

The FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, who presided over the 155th Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) meeting, appealed to the council Chairmen and the stakeholders to make judicious use of the funds.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the figure shows a minimal drop of revenue from N2.72 billion disbursed in the month of May to N2.66 billion shared in the month of June.

The minister explained that the decline in the figure was as a result of the drop in the statutory revenue allocation from the Federation Account.

She said that N773, 574, 574.28 million was made available for distribution to the six area councils while N1,887, 166, 058.12 billion was released to other stakeholders.

Aliyu said that the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) received N188,477,690.83 million, while Gwagwalada got N177,472,859.50 million and Kuje received N108, 501, 865.37 million.

“Also, Bwari Area Council received N84,657,261.97 million; Abaji got N117, 435, 546.65 million and Kwali received N97, 029, 349.96 million, bringing the total sum to N773,574,574.28 billion disbursed to the six area councils,” she said.

According to her, N1, 526,230, 256.60 billion was for primary school teachers, while 15 per cent Pension Funds took N226,478,989.57 million and One per cent Training Fund gulped N26, 607, 406.32 million.

“Ten per cent Employer Pension Contribution gulped N107,849, 405.63 million, bringing the total sum to N1,887, 166, 058.12 billion,” Aliyu said.

She said a tripartite meeting of FCT administration, area councils and the Department of Outdoor Advertisement and Signage (DOAS) would be called, with a view to upscaling revenue generation in the territory.

The minister of state said that the FCT administration would not continue to work at cross purposes in the face of dwindling revenue generation in the nation’s capital.

Aliyu called on the FCT Primary Health Care Board and other stakeholders to intensify campaign on outbreak of cholera and other severe acute diarrhoea diseases in the FCT.

In attendance at the JAAC meeting were the FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola; and the Acting Secretary, Area Council Services Secretariat, Mrs Omolola Olanipekun.

Others were the chairmen of AMAC, Abaji, Bwari and Kuje Area Councils and the Vice Chairman of Gwagwalada Area Council. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...