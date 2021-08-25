FCTA determined to resettle indigenous communities – Minister

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has expressed its determination to resettle indigenous communities with a view to realising the dreams of the founding fathers of the territory.

The Federal Capital Territory Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, gave the assurance at a one-day town hall meeting on resettlement and compensation matters in the FCT, held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, on Tuesday.

Aliyu said that indigenous communities should be resettled if the territory would want to get rid of slums and prevent the already perceptible slide into urban decay.

She lamented that policy changes had constituted a major challenge to the resettlement issue, stressing that within 27 years from 1976 to 2003, four major policy changes had affected resettlement policy in the territory.

“For us to realise the capital city of our dreams, we have to pay due regard to the original inhabitants whose sacrifice of ancestral heritage is enabling our national developmental aspirations.

“We recognise that it is incumbent upon us to resettle and compensate these indigenous communities where the implementation of the approved development plans demands such.

“Once we do that, we can be on our way to the emergence of Abuja as envisaged by our founding fathers, a city in which liveability standards are comparable to those in any capital city in the world.

“And the sanctity and well-being of all and sundry is guaranteed by a just and equitable governance system,” the minister said.

She said that over the years, the need had continued to exist for development-induced displacement and resettlement as the nation’s capital had continued to evolve into Africa’s fastest growing metropolis.

Aliyu, however, assured that the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) saddled with this responsibility, was up and doing to see that communities due for resettlement were properly relocated.

She revealed that already, the arrangements were in top gear to relocate communities such as Jabi-Yakubu, Jabi-Samuel and Mabushi to Shere-Galuwyi.

The minister said that the process of relocating others had commenced and more communities would be permanently relocated next year.

Earlier, the FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, said effective resettlement policy remained the collective responsibilities of both government and residents.

Adesola said that the FCT Administration remained resolute by ensuring the realisation of delivering a world class city and territory comparable to the best in the world.

He said the FCTA frowned at the ugly situation where unsuspecting citizens acquired land in the territory from unauthorised sources only to face unpleasant consequences thereafter.

He advised residents who wished to acquire land in the FCT to follow due process as laid down by the FCTA. (NAN)

