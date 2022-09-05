FCTA demolishes spotlight garden, to prosecute operator over violation of closing time

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The FCT Administration (FCTA), on Monday in Abuja demolished Spotlight Garden Events and Recreation in Wuye District, over alleged violation of parks closing time regulation by operating beyond 7p.m.

The Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Umar Shuaibu, who led the team, told newsmen that there was no going back on the enforcement of 7p.m. closing time of parks in Abuja.

Shuaibu said that allottee and operator of spotlight garden would be prosecuted for the violation of the regulations which led to the death of an innocent citizen.

“Just last week at a park, called Spotlight Garden Events and Recreation in Wuye District, the operator flagrantly violated our closing time regulation by operating beyond 7p.m.

“This attracted the activities of armed hoodlums who gunned down a gallant security officer in cold blood. This could have been avoided if they had complied with our regulations,”he said.

Shuaibu said the park operator had been arrested, adding that the allocation of the park stands revoked and the site would be recovered by the FCTA immediately.

He said that this would serve as a warning to all parks allottees and operators who arrogantly violate the laid down rules and regulations.

Shuaibu explained that the enforcement of 7p.m. closing time for parks and gardens in Abuja, was necessitated by the security challenges and public disturbances arising from the activities of parks in the night.

He decried the situation whereby most parks in the FCT are not operating in line with the park policy which they have agreed on.

The coordinator added that 82 per cent of the total land allocated to each park must be devoted for greening.

He said that only 18 per cent of the land was for pavement, saying “unfortunately, most parks operators change them for an entirely different purpose.

Shuaibu said that the FCTA had engaged many operators of parks and violators of other land use regulations across the Federal Capital City.

“Specially, the Lungi Crescent Wuse II District. Severally, enforcement notices have been served to the affected allottees.

“However, some are proving to be recalcitrant. This will never be acceptable by the administration. Appropriate stern action including revocation will be meted to those allocations.

“Park owners should remember that at the time of applying for gardens, they were given a copy of the official Gazette for parks and gardens operations, which they agreed, but have decided not to abide by them.

“This is not accepted, the FCT Administration vehemently condemn flagrant violation and is ready to prosecute and violators,”he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the FCT Administration recently banned operation of Parks and Gardens beyond 7p.m. as enshrined in the 2005 park regulations. (NAN)

