FCTA demolishes illegal structures in Lugbe

By Philip Yatai

Officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Monday, demolished illegal structures on a land belonging to Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and for other infrastructure development in Lugbe area of Abuja.

Addressing newsmen after the exercise, Mr Mukhtar Galadima, the Director of the Department of Development Control, FCTA, explained that the area, popularly known as Timber Shield Market, Lugbe, was not approved.

Galadima added that the area, located behind high tension line was illegally occupied by timber dealers, scavengers and other sellers of low value items.

He said that the TCN had already awarded contract for the energisation of the power line, adding that the illegal structures must be removed before the commencement of the work.

He further explained that the area was a corridor of the Ring Road III which connects Gwarimpa and the public service institute, along onex as well as link siraji to Apo mechanic area.

According to him, the operation is an ongoing exercise to clean up Abuja city by removing all illegal structures, wherever they exist.

He noted that prior to the demolition exercise, several notices were served on the illegal occupies followed by meetings with the traders and some key stakeholders.

“Prior to the operation, we had invited all the traders and stakeholders for a meeting, and we briefed them of our intention.

“They were given enough time to relocate so that the work will commence, about two months ago.

“We are going to sustain it; nobody will be allowed to return to the area,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Peter Olumuji, the Secretary of the Command and Control Centre, FCTA, said the clean up would help in securing lives and property in Lugbe and its environs.

Olumuji said that the administration was committed to fighting activities that would pave way for crime, adding that no illegal community would be allowed to exist on unapproved land.

“Aside what the Transmission Company of Nigeria is going to do, it will also help to reduce the crime rate within the axis, because the place harbour a lot of criminal minded individuals.

“The demolition exercise is also a renewed war against drug dealers and other criminal activities gaining ground in the area,” he said. (NAN)

