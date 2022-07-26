FCTA demolishes illegal structures at Jabi motor park

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Tuesday demolished illegal structures in Jabi motor park.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the demolition was in continuation of ongoing efforts of FCTA to restore the Abuja master plan that had been infringed by some property owners.

Mr Ikharo Attah, Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to the FCT Minister, headed the demolition team.

He said the exercise was to remove all illegal structures to restore the Abuja master plan.

Attah also said that most of the buildings failed the integrity test, while others could not be allowed to stand because of contravention

He stated that the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, had given the demolition team the mandate to bring about sanity.

This is by removing all illegal structures to pave way for the newly-approved Jabi motor park plan.

” We removed the illegal structures a few days ago and today we are removing other structures that are death traps and have failed integrity tests.

“The scavengers are not stopping us from doing our work, but we are disturbed, because they have taken over the whole place,” Attah said.

Reacting to the exercise, one of the traders at the scene, Joy Johnson, decried the demolition and described it as ”frustrating for the common people.

“I didn’t feel good, other traders too are not happy. It is frustrating. We are very angry.

”This is because we don’t know what the country is turning into, does it mean the government wants us to be roaming the streets?

“We deserve to be given two to three years demolition notice, how can people be treated this way?” (NAN)

