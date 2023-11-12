FCTA demolishes 11,705 shanty colonies, generates N2.5 bn from Jan. to Oct. – Official

By Philip Yatai

Abuja, Nov. 12, 2023 (NAN) The Department of Development Control, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has demolished 11,705 shanty colonies across Abuja city, from January to October.

The department also generated N2.5 billion and created 13,873 direct and indirect jobs within the period, says Mr Mukhtar Galadima, Director, Development Control, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, FCTA.

Galadima, who disclosed this during a media briefing on the activities of the department in Abuja on Sunday, explained that the shanties and illegal developments were demolished in conjunction with the Ministerial Enforcement Task Force Team.

He identified the affected areas as Kabusa, Kasuwan dare, Galadimawa junction, Mabushi scavenger colony and Gudu District along Oladipo Diya Way.

He equally said that the department also removed obstructing structures on waterways at Lugbe, Jahi and Lokogoma.

This, according to him, has curtailed the flooding being experienced within the city in recent years.

He also said that the encroachment on rights of way and security black spots were equally dismantled in collaboration with security agencies in the FCT.

The director also disclosed that a total of 1,764 building plan applications were received within the period, out of which 1,422 were granted approvals, including backlogs of previous years.

On revenue generation, Galadima said that the N2.5 billion was generated from building plan approval and land use contraventions from January to October.

He said that amount represents 68.5 per cent of the N3.7 billion target for the year, adding that of the N2.5 billion, N1.7 billion was generated from building plan approval alone.

The director also explained that the 13,873 direct and indirect jobs were created at different stages of construction at various sites as approved by the department.

Another achievement according to Galadima included the inauguration of One-Stop Vetting Team to treat backlog of files and fast -track of building plan approval for Plots within areas serviced with infrastructure.

He added that the department also established Regional Offices to decentralise monitoring and enforcement activities in the Area Councils and Satellite Towns.

“We equally inaugurated a Committee on the Prevention of Building Collapse in the FCT to proffer modalities and institutional framework to avert building collapse in the territory.

“The department also inaugurated a Post-Development Audit which commenced at Dawaki as a pilot scheme.

“The staff of the department equally carried out routine monitoring of physical development activities within the territory where contravening developments are served either with stop work, quit notice or demolition notice,” he said.

On staff welfare, Galadima said that the department has institutionalised end of year activities where it appraises itself, enhances staff bonding as well as presents awards to deserving staff to boost morale.

“There is also a monthly medical fitness check for all staff and monthly sporting activities to boost physical fitness of staff,” he added.

He identified increasing cases of land grabbing and harassment of the department staff by security agencies as some of the challenges recorded within the period under review.

“There is also the problem of non-resettlement of indigenous communities which created pockets of expanding slums throughout the city.

“Another challenge is the inadequate and obsolete utility vehicles for monitoring and heavy-duty equipment for enforcement to cover the ever-growing territory.

“Others are inadequate office accommodation, slow adoption information and communication technology, and non-0utilisation of land after removal of squatter settlements.

“There is also the challenge of slow pace of infrastructural development especially in the satellite towns and abandoned buildings serving as criminal hideouts among others,” he said. (NAN)

