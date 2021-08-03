FCTA decries high rate of alleged assault on VIO by uniform personnel

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has decried the high rate of alleged assault by some uniform personnel on the officials of FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), popularly known as VIO.

Mr Ikharo Attah, the Chairman, FCT Ministerial Traffic Management Team, made the complaint while reacting to the alleged incident of attack and assault on the Area Commander of DRTS by Naval officer, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Attah said that it was time such reckless behaviour was checked by the Federal Government before it destroyed the country’s image.

The chairman, who condemned the alleged assault, said the action of the naval officer was barbaric and uncivilised.

Attah also lamented that the incessant attacks and assaults on traffic officers by some uniform men at the Nyanya and Kubwa route as well as Dutse Alhaji on a daily basis was very disturbing.

“I wander why some uniform men who are paid to protect and enforce the law are the ones breaking the law.

“What is most painful is the manner at which he dragged and assaulted the Area Commander who is enforcing the law like a child.

“Uniform men must know that ‘esprit de corps’ is not permission for lawlessness.

“Experience has shown that once uniform personnel drive against traffic, they are easily followed by other civilians who are initially afraid to do so.

“There was an uproar at Kubwa-Dutse road, otherwise known as outer Northern Expressway, when a junior Naval officer attacked and assaulted the Area Commander of the Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) also known as Vehicle Inspection Officer (VIO).’’

Attah said that the trouble started when a naval officer, identified by his name tag A.A Yusuf, disregarded traffic rules, entered the wrong lane and was driving against traffic.

“The DRTS Area Commander, Segun Atanda, who was on duty directing traffic, at sighting the lawless naval officer, quickly mobilised and blocked him with DRTS duty vehicle.

“Apparently angered that his lawless act was challenged, the naval officer allegedly alighted from his red Toyota Corolla car with Registration No. Yobe AA 440-GJB and attacked the traffic officers.

“The naval officer, after alleged assaulting and dragging the traffic officer around , also forcefully retrieved the number plate of his car that was already seized and spade off from the scene.” (NAN)

