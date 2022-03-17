FCTA curbs perennial traffic, criminal activities at Utako

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Wednesday intensified efforts to rid Utako District of perennial traffic and criminal activities.

Mr Ikharo Attah, Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to the FCT Minister who led the operation, explained that it was aimed at removing all illegal structures in the area.

Attah denied speculations making the round that the homes of the indigenous people within the area would be demolished.

He assured residents that only illegal structures on the land allocated to the FCT Police Command would be pulled down.

The minister’s aide added that the operation would help to restore the environmental sanitation and aesthetics of the Utako District.

“We are only removing the illegal shanties to reclaim the land for the original allottees. We are not demolishing the houses of the indigenous people.

“The clean up will also help to address the disturbing traffic gridlock and also criminal activities of miscreants in the area,” Attah pointed out.

Also, the Director, Department of Development Control, Alhaji Muktar Galadima, explained that the exercise was not just a routine one, but a special operation to pave way for the original allottees to regain their land.

Galadima disclosed that quit notices had been given to the ”squatters” long ago to enable them to safely relocate. (NAN)

