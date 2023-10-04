FCTA continues demolition of shanties, illegal structures to give Abuja facelift

By Philip Yatai

In continuation of its resolve to rid Abuja of undesirable structures, the FCT Administration (FCTA) demolished shanties and illegal structures in Jahi District, on Wednesday.

Director, Development Control, FCTA, Mr Mukhtar Galadima said the exercise was also to restore the Abuja Master Plan and improve serenity and security in the capital city.

He added that it was also in continuation of the cleaning and sanitation programmes of the FCT Administration.

“To a large extent, what we are doing now is enhancing the security architecture of the FCT and enhancing the architectural quality of the city.

“This is why we are removing shanties, which to a large extent will improve the serenity of the capital city,” he said.

Galadima explained that the shanties in Jahi District were erected on a proposed arterial corridor beginning from Nnamdi Azikiwe Ring Road.

He said the department would consult with relevant stakeholders on what needed to be done in the area before the main road goes into operation.

The director added that the department had continually sensitised settlers against erecting shanties in unauthorised locations.

Galadima advised occupants of shanties across Abuja to pack their valuables and appealed to residents to report any emerging shanties in any location to relevant authorities.

In his remarks, Mr Peter Olumuji, Secretary, Command and Control Unit, Department of Security Services, FCTA, said social vices were rampant in shanties.

He said that “strangler’’, an equipment used by “one-chance’’ criminals who rob and push passengers out of moving vehicles could be readily found in the shanties.

“Once they use this to strangle a person, there is no way the person will survive and if he or she survives, any item he or she is holding will definitely drop,’’ he said.

He stressed that the clean-up in Jahi would curb insecurity between Gwarinpa Housing Estate and Mabushi area.

Olumuji added that the cashew plantation in the area was also removed because the plantation served as a safe haven for criminals. (NAN)

