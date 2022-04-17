FCTA commends Sen. Kyari for service to FCT

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has expressed profound appreciation to Sen. Abubakar Kyari for his commitment to the development of the territory, when he served as Chairman, Senate Committee on FCT.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the minister, Mr Anthony Ogunleye, on Sunday in Abuja.

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, expressed the FCTA’s appreciation when he led a delegation of top management officials of the administration to the APC National Secretariat, Abuja, on a thank-you and congratulatory visit to Kyari.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kyari recently assumed office as the Deputy National Chairman (North), of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The minister congratulated Kyari for his well-deserved elevation, saying “the gold fish has no hiding place. For those of us who have known you for quite some time, you are well positioned to take this responsibility.

“You have served as a public officer in various capacities – as Commissioner and Chief of Staff, and you have done very well also as a politician.

“Basically, we have come here as a team to convey to you our deep and sincere appreciation for the way you conducted the affairs of the FCT Senate Committee.

“And the way you interfaced very closely with myself, the Minister of State, the Permanent Secretary, the Chief of Staff, and all the senior management staff.

“In all our official encounters with you, you did it with dedication to duty and passion for the development of the Federal Capital Territory.

“We are particularly delighted with this (elevation) because quite frankly, we know you are the right person for the job at the right time.”

“You have served your state diligently, served the Senate diligently and now, by the grace of God, you are going to serve members of the party in the 19 States of the North, and by extension, the nation at large.” Bello said.

Responding, Kyari, expressed gratitude to God and revealed that he left the Senate with mixed feelings because it was a time the Senate Committee on the FCT had laid down measures to bring about a lot of positive changes in the FCT.

Sen. Kyari hailed the Bello-led FCT Administration for completing existing infrastructure and laying foundations for new ones.

“For instance, Abuja’s Medical City, when completed, would be comparable with that of Dubai Medical City.”

He also listed the Greater Abuja Water Project and the Karshi Water Project as some of the other legacy projects under the current FCT Administration.

The APC Deputy National Chairman, however, pointed out that the population explosion challenge which forced relocation of the nation’s capital out of Lagos is currently facing the FCT and exerting undue pressure on existing facilities.

“But with the proactive steps taken now and others on the way, I believe we will be able to match those infrastructure.”

Sen. Kyari also noted that development of the satellite towns would cater for the majority of the people.

“I’m glad that we could see the expansion and return of the mass rail transit, which is one way of relieving the pressure on the road transportation from the satellite towns into Abuja.”

On the entourage of the FCT Minister were the Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, Chief of Staff to the Minister, Malam Bashir Mai-Bornu, and the Executive Secretary, FCDA, Shehu Ahmed.

Others are the Mandate Secretaries, senior aides to the Minister and other top management officials of the FCTA. (NAN)

