FCTA clears N150b liabilities owed to contractors

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) says it has cleared over N150 billion liabilities it inherited from previous administrations.

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, made the disclosure at the end of FCTA’s Executive Committee meeting she chaired in Lifecamp, on Monday in Abuja.

Aliyu said that the FCT Administration is considering the option of “operation know your neighbour” to mitigate the persistent security challenges in the nation’s capital.

She said that the measure had become necessary in view of recent security challenges facing the FCT, noting that the Executive meeting was to x-ray some of the challenges facing the administration.

Aliyu said the Executive Committee also noted the presentation of the Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Mr Shehu Ahmad, on the milestone achievements of the authority.

She, however, tasked the FCDA to come up with policies that would address the development of the human component.

The minister also urged the authority to initiate policies that would outlive the present administration.

In his presentation, the FCDA Executive Secretary, Ahmad, confirmed that the current FCT Administration had cleared all the liabilities inherited from the previous administrations.

According to him, the settlement of the liabilities has led to the completion of some major infrastructural projects within the city centre,

The FCDA boss noted that before now, most contractors have abandoned their sites because of accrued liabilities from previous administrations worth over N150 billion.

“The minister took the bull by the horn and cleared all the liabilities of these and other contractors, including those developing the Airport Expressway.

“All the none completed segments of the works along this axis were completed. Now you can operate in dual mode on the Constitution Avenue.

“And we are making efforts now to also finalize the development of the dual carriage of the Independence road.

“So this is what has actually eased the traffic right from the City Centre, from Three Arm Zone through to World Trade Centre, and to the National Hospital.

“The travel time for most commuters, passengers to the airport has drastically reduced. You can almost plan your travel time now from your home to the airport.”

The Executive Secretary, advocated for the review of the Master Plan to address inadequate funding, uncontrolled population influx and resettlement of original inhabitants.

Ahmad also called for a coordinated development strategy to be pursued by the FCT Administration with its contiguous states.

This, according to him, will ensure the development of the satellite areas between the states and the FCT, as viable economic areas. (NAN)

