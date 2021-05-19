The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has cautioned developers against violation of the Abuja Master Plan.

The acting Director, FCTA Department of Development Control, Mr Garba Kwamkur, gave the warning during the weekly inspection of ongoing developments in the territory, on Wednesday in Abuja.

He called on all developers in the FCT to comply with all development laws and regulations or face necessary sanctions, including demolition and revocation.

Kwamkur said that FCTA would demolish all illegal structures in the nation’s capital no matter how highly placed the owners are.

He explained that the weekly exercise became necessary owing to increase in illegal development activities, as developers took advantage of the period of lockdown to put up structures, hoping that the authorities would not find out.

Kwamkur stated that stop work notice was served on “11 Plc” to stop work on the construction of a filling station on the corridor of Bill Clinton Drive, which connects the Umaru Musa Yar ‘Adua Expressway to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

“We asked them to stop work because developments like that will required a detailed site development plan of the whole area because it is very versed.

“And a structured plan will have to be prepared, so that we know the delianation of each services that are to be provided to that piece of land.

“If not, the whole place will be destroyed completely beyond the vision of the Abuja master plan,”he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the team also served a quit notice on a Fulani settlement, located off the Airforce Base, near Army Peacekeeping Operation Base on the corridor of the Bill Clinton Drive.

Kwamkur stated that the city had a master plan and it must be followed to the latter. (NAN)

