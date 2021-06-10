FCTA caters for 26,000 IDPs in Abuja- Minister

The Federal Capital Terriory Administration (FCTA), says it is catering for about 26,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), who for one reason or the other take refuge in the territory.

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, made the disclosed at presentation of palliative items to IDPs Camp Wassa District by the leadership of 9th National Assembly, led by the President of Senate, Ahmed Lawal, on Thursday in Abuja.

The minister explained that the Wassa Internally Displaced Persons Camp, located at the Southern flank of Abuja, was one of the 24 IDPs camps in the FCT.

” In this particular camp we have mainly Nigerians from Gwoza, Local Government, Borno and other towns within that area.

” But within the city we are host to IDPs from Nasarawa and Kogi and other locations within the country who due to one communal conflict, insurgency and other issues had to moved here,” he said.

Bello said that over the last few years, the Federal Government, other agencies of government and the FCTA have been taken care of the vulnerable Nigerians at various camps in the territory.

” FCTA is catering for about 26, 000 displaced Nigerians who for one reason or the other had to lived their location to come and seek refuge in the FCT.”

The minister thanked the leadership of NASS for donating food and other essential items to IDPs as part of activities marking the second anniversary of the 9th NASS.

” We are extremely delighted for the magnanimity of the 9th National Assembly for deciding to come here to celebrate the second anniversary of the Senate President, Ahmed Lawal and the anniversary of the 9th National Assembly with IDPs.

” We feel highly honoured that the Senate decided to come here and distribute palliatives to the IDPs. On their behalf and the FCTA, we thank and welcome you,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the highpoint of the event was the presentation of the food and other items to the leader of the IDPs by the President of Senate, Ahmed Lawal. (NAN)