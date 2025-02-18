FCTA building an army of student entrepreneurs

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) is entrenching entrepreneurship education in FCT public secondary schools to equip students with sustainable means of income

By Philip Yatai

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) is entrenching entrepreneurship education in FCT public secondary schools to equip students with sustainable means of income for self-reliance.

Dr Danlami Hayyo, Mandate Secretary, Education Secretariat, FCTA, said this in Abuja on Tuesday, at the opening of a two-day innovation and entrepreneurship education training.

The training was organised by the education secretariat for Vice Principals (VPs Academic) in FCT public secondary schools.

Hayyo said that the training was designed to provide the vice principals with the frameworks, tools, and leadership strategies to drive entrepreneurship education in secondary schools.

He explained that the initiative was a strategic intervention aimed at equipping educators with the skills, knowledge, and leadership capacity needed to nurture a generation of problem-solvers, innovators, and job creators.

“In today’s fast-evolving world, the true measure of education is no longer limited to academic excellence but extends to the ability of students to think critically, identify opportunities, and create sustainable solutions.

“It is our responsibility as educators and administrators to ensure that our schools do not just prepare students for jobs but empower them to shape the future through entrepreneurship and innovation.

“At the end of this training, I expect the vice principals to not just be informed but empowered to transform your schools into centres of innovation and entrepreneurship,” he said.

He explained that the training was critical considering the strategic roles the vice principals would play in realising the FCT’s vision on entrepreneurship development in secondary schools.

He described the VPs as “instructional leaders and key drivers” of schools’ management.

According to him, VPs will play an essential role in ensuring that entrepreneurship education is not just a subject but a culture embedded in teaching and learning.

“One of the key roles they will play is to move beyond theoretical instruction to project-based, experiential, and skills-driven learning.

“They are also expected to support educators to adopt innovative teaching methodologies that encourage creativity, adaptability, and problem-solving.

“The VPs will also strengthen industry and community linkages through partnering with businesses, technology hubs and financial institutions to expose students to real-world entrepreneurship opportunities.”

The mandate secretary added that the vice principals would also be responsible for establishing spaces where students could develop, test and refine their ideas under expert mentorship.

He further said that the vice principals would also monitor and evaluate impact, using data-driven approaches to measure student progress and continuously improve the entrepreneurship programmes.

“Entrepreneurship education goes beyond business start-ups; it cultivates in students the ability to identify opportunities, solve real-world problems, and build sustainable ventures across diverse fields.

“This is why today’s training is critical to the future of education in the FCT,” he said.

Hayyo thanked the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike and FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud for their robust leadership and commitment to educational excellence in the FCT.

He equally commended Brunel University, London, and the FCT-BRUNEL Innovation Team, for their technical expertise, structured mentorship programmes, and commitment to embedding global best practices in entrepreneurship education.

Dr Mohammed Ladan, Director/Secretary, Secondary Education Board, FCTA, said that the administration had over the years prioritised entrepreneurial skills development as a core strategy for enhancing the employability and self-reliance of students.

“Recognising the rapidly evolving demands of the 21st century, we have integrated entrepreneurship education into our curriculum, equipping students with practical skills, critical thinking abilities, and a problem-solving mind-set.

“The training programmes conducted for the FCT-BRUNEL Innovation Team have significantly enriched our knowledge base in innovative teaching methodologies, curriculum development, and technology-driven entrepreneurship solutions.

“These initiatives align with our broader goal of transforming FCT secondary schools into hubs of creativity and economic empowerment,” he added.

Ladan disclosed that one of the key achievements in entrepreneurship development was the establishment of Entrepreneurship Hub in secondary school, the first in the country.

He added that some selected secondary schools in FCT now have innovation and entrepreneurship clubs, where students engage in practical business simulations, product development, and financial literacy exercises.

Also, Mr Kolawale Olobashola, Director, Science, Technology and Innovation in the secretariat, said that the entrepreneurship development would focus on science, technology and innovation.

Olobashola said that the goal was to entrench science and technology in entrepreneurship education in FCT secondary schools. (NAN)