FCTA budgets N1.3bn for primary healthcare upgrade

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, says the administration has provided over N1.3 billion in its 2020 budget for the upgrade of Primary Health Care to strengthen immunisation in the territory.

Aliyu disclosed this at the flag-off of the National Integrated Mobile Outreach Programme (I-MOP) by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, in Bwari Area Council of the territory.

She also said that the FCTA had made provision of N500 million for reproductive health, integrated management of childhood illnesses and nutrition.

The minister explained that the sources of funding include the FCT Appropriation Act, 2020, the Saving One Million Lives Programme for Results and the United Nations Development Assistance Framework (UNDAF).

Aliyu further stated that the reinvigorated FCT Health Insurance Scheme had placed the administration on the path of achieving the Universal Health Coverage.

She stressed that the administration with partners, including benefitting communities, had taken the challenge of providing to residents, particularly women and children in most need, good quality, high impact primary health care services including immunisation and nutrition activities.

“Recently, a total N37,293,000 was disbursed to 62 PHC facilities with each PHC facility per ward in the FCT receiving a total N601,500 in the Direct Facility Funding under the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF),” she said.

She affirmed that despite challenges facing the primary healthcare sector, specific findings in the report of the 2018 National Demographic and Health Survey (2018 NDHS), shows that FCT performed well and better than most states in the north central zone.

“In coverage of fully immunised children, FCT recorded 49.6 per cent which is above the National average of 31 per cent and Modern Family Planning Prevalence at 20 per cent against National 12 per cent.

“Attendance at Ante Natal Care 88 per cent against National 67 per cent, Skilled birth attendance in the facility at 63 per cent against National 39 per cent,” Aliyu said.

The minister assured that the FCT Administration would continue to support all programmes and activities geared toward improving the quality of lives and health outcomes of all residents, particularly women and children.

Aliyu added that working with development partners, access would be expanded to the underserved communities with optimal services uptake and utilisation through the activities of community managerial system for Primary Health Care in FCT.

Dr Faisal Shuaibu, the Executive Director, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA, said the launch of the Integrated Mobile Outreach Programme was aimed at addressing some gaps in the number of children immunised with third dose pentavalent vaccine.

“The improvements in routine immunisation are however not indicative that every child in Nigeria is protected with lifesaving vaccines.

“Significant equity gaps still exist in underserved communities leading to catastrophic disease outbreak and deaths in some instances,” he said.

Shuaibu assured that during the I-MOP all public health facilities providing primary healthcare services would be opened and should be accessed by all members of the public, adding that the vaccines being provided are free, safe and effective. (NAN)