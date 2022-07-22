FCTA begins massive sanitation in Utako, Jabi districts

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Ministerial Task Force on City Sanitation on Thursday began massive sanitation around Utako, Jabi Park and Wuya Districts to tackle environmental nuisance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise has resulted into huge displacement of several illegal car marts, mechanic workshops, worship places, road side traders and a scavengers’ colony.

Mr Ikharo Attah, Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, explained that the minister was saddened by the level of environmental nuisance during his recent visit to the areas.

Attah noted with dismay that some residents had taken for granted the FCT Administration’s decision to use stakeholders’ engagement and respect for human rights in dealing with developmental issues before any enforcement.

He bemoaned the activities of some lawless persons that were gradually turning the Utako and Jabi parks areas to places that jeopardised both health and security of the city.

Attah noted that even the scavengers that took over nearby undeveloped plots around the districts had added growing of cannabis to their other illegal activities.

According to him, the sanitation will remain a priority of the administration until total sanity is restored and the environment reclaimed for better developmental projects.

“What is going on here is a total clean-up in Utako, Wuye and Tunde Idiagbon connecting point. The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, gave us the order and we started the joint operations.

“At this place, we are removing Baban Bola. You could be shocked seeing matured grown cannabis.

“We have been seeing them regularly within the Baban Bola colonies. It is not safe for people to stay here, especially when Baban Bola takes over a karelia expanse of land like this.

“Both environmental, security and planning issues are reasons why we are carrying out this massive clean-up exercise and I believe the whole of this road stretch will wear a new look in the next one week.”

Also speaking, Mr Kaka Bello, an Assistant Director of Enforcement, Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), said the clean-up had become necessary following reports of security breaches coming from the scavengers colony.

Bello, who admitted that the areas posed challenges, also explained that the administration’s resolve to sustain the clean- up exercise was justifiable, as the areas had been severally sanitised but the lawless occupants refused to give up.

He also explained that the administration had reached out to the owners of the empty plots with several notices and might take actions if such owners

refused to commence development after three months.

“This is a place with a lot of challenges. The Baban Bola colony here is not just constituting environmental nuisance but security challenges and that is why we are here.

“We came here yesterday to give them notice, beside the notices we have been giving them.

“The measures we have is to ensure continuous enforcement. Just as you clean your house everyday, we will continue to enforce compliance.

“Besides that, FCTA has directed that all plot owners should come and take ownership of their property within three months.

“That is, those that have building plan approvals and those who don’t have should also come forward or appropriate actions will be taken,” Bello said. (NAN)

