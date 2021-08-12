FCTA begins construction of N1.8bn road for Kagini rail station

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Thursday in Abuja inaugurated the construction of access road and car park for the Kagini Light Rail Station.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, while inaugurating the project, said it was approved earlier this year by President Muhammadu Buhari, as part of efforts to accelerate infrastructural development in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project, estimated to cost about N1.83 billion, was financed from the Green Bond fund domiciled in the Ministry of Environment.

NAN also reports that the project was awarded to an indigenous contractor and expected to be completed within twelve months.

Bello noted that Kagini rail station was designed to enable residents within the area and other adjoining districts enjoy the benefits of a modern rail transportation system.

He added that the project was expected to reduce carbon emissions that destroy the environment.

Earlier, Minister of Environment, Dr. Mohmood Abubakar, who was the special guest, said the project was funded from the proceeds of the second issuance of the Sovereign Green Bond of the federal government.

He pledged that his Ministry would partner with FCT in solving the protracted poor traffic lights management through the Green Bond initiative.

Abubakar noted that government was using the Green Bond projects in tackling the menace of climate change in the country.

Earlier, the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, disclosed that the project was in line with the administration’s commitment to improving and providing services that have direct impact on citizens.

Aliyu added that the administration was mobilising private sector stakeholders and resources for more people oriented projects that enrich lives.

“We are convinced of the need to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive and reduce the cost of doing business.

“We have adopted strategies that will help to build and aggregate stakeholders competencies and commitments needed to mobilise public and private resources for developing the nation’s capital and enriching the lives of every residents.” (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...