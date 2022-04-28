FCTA begins campaign against indiscriminate waste disposal in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Thursday inaugurated a campaign against indiscriminate waste disposal in the city Centre.

The FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, while inaugurating the campaign at the one-day road show campaign in Abuja, said it was significance to create awareness and action for the protection of the environment.

He said that relevant stakeholders have faulted the worrisome state of the country’s environment situation due to challenges arising from poor waste disposal by households and businesses operating within the FCT.

Represented by the Director in his office, Mr Samuel Atang, explained that the FCT Administration through the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) and other partners have been making effort to ensure that all waste are been evacuated promptly.

“The FCT Administration cannot work in isolation but needs the support of the residents to make the city clean for people to live and enjoy.

“Good health and well-being is a function of clean environment, which is a part of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), seven to be achieved in 2030.

“And a healthy environment is the principal vehicle for achieving the global,” Adesola said.

The convener of the campaign and Acting Director of FCTA Department of Reform Coordination and Service Improvement, Dr Jumai Ahmadu said the initiative was long overdue considering the frequent reports about some residents converting public facility to waste dump.

“This campaign is long overdue because at the FCTA call centre, we receive several complaints from some residents over unethical disposable of waste, the campaign will also instill into people the habit of waste recycling.

“We are going round the city today to ensure that residents understand how to dispose waste, clean environment will improve residents’ health and well-being, and dirty environment can lead to disease outbreak.

“If wastes are disposed properly we won’t have health and environmental challenges,” she said.

The campaign tagged: ‘sensitisation campaign on unethical disposable of waste in the FCT’ started at the popular Area 1Round-About through Area 10, UTC, Wuse market, Berger bus stop and the ever busy Jabi motor Park. (NAN)

