FCTA awards SERVICOM Coordinator for outstanding performance

By Okon Okon

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has rewarded Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli, the National Coordinator of SERVICOM, with an ‘Outstanding Performance’, award for her service to the country.

The award ceremony was performed by the FCT Minister of Sate, Dr Ramatu Aliyu on Tuesday in Abuja, at the second edition of the FCTA Staff Recognition Award 2022.

Performing the ceremony, Aliyu said the award was in recognition and honour of Nnenna for the support she and SERVICOM management had given to the FCT administration’s.

She said that the SERVICOM Compliance Evaluation Reports (SCER) initiative through monitoring of schools, hospitals, compliance evaluation of the FCT water board, among others had added values to the nation’s capital administration.

“SERVICOM compliance evaluation of all FCT hospitals, schools and others across the six area councils, its implementation and recommendations has assisted us to monitor our ongoing projects, ” she said.

In her appreciation, Akajemeli lauded the FCTA management and the minister for the recognition, saying that it was in the recognition of hardwork by the SERVICOM.

She used the medium to advise Nigerians to exhibit spirit of hardwork in whatever they were doing, adding that it was one of the criteria used by SERVICOM to assess MDAs in the discharge of their duties.

According to her, the award is not just for her alone but also in recognition of active services rendered by the management of the agency.

“It feels great to be recognised; this award means that whatever you are doing, somebody is watching.

“This award is not just to me, it is also in recognition of my management staff of all that they do in service delivery. ”

She, however, explained that when people were rewarded, recognised, appreciated and selected for an wawrd, it showed that they had done something extraordinary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the award ceremony is the second edition performed by the FCTA to recognise its staff who performed well and other partners of its administration.

The award is aimed at motivating and adequately rewarding staff of the FCT administration who have been working hard to keep the territory running over the years. (NAN)

