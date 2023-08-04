FCTA awards outstanding staff, directors for dedication to duty

By Philip Yatai

The Department of Quality Assurance (DQA), Education Secretariat of the Federal Capital Territory (FCTA) on Friday recognised and honoured outstanding staff for dedication to duty.

The Director of the authority, Dr Favour Nse, said at the maiden edition of the award and recognition ceremony in Abuja, that the goal was to recognise achievements of the DQA community.

Nse added that the event also provides an opportunity to inspire one another to reach greater heights, adding that “each award serves as a reminder that excellence is attainable, and we can continue to raise the bar.

She said that the staff were assessed for the integrity, dedication to duty, promptness in carrying out their duties and general attitude to the establishment.

She described the awardees as “epitome of distinction”, for their unwavering dedication, outstanding skills, and remarkable achievements which have set them apart as true leaders in their fields.

“I congratulate you for your hard work and commendable contribution to our organisation’s success.

“I urge all of you to continue embracing the spirit of quality, striving for excellence, and becoming the torchbearers of change in our organisation and beyond,” she said.

The director said that the DQA was established with a vision to promote and uphold a culture of quality, adding that the award ceremony was a testimony of the fruits of the relentless pursuit of excellence.

Mr Abdulrarak Leramoh, acting Secretary, Education Secretariat, congratulated the recipients of the awards, and promised to improve the working environment to increase workers productivity.

Leramoh said that a discussion has already begun on how to alleviate some of the challenges confronting workers in the field following the fuel subsidy removal.

He noted that despite the challenges occasioned by the subsidy removal, the officers still access rural communities and rough terrain in their commitment to ensure that private and public schools deliver quality education.

“The occasion today is to show you that all your efforts were recognised and we will continue to recognise and honour outstanding performance.

“This is because it is the efforts of the quality assurance department that led to the kind of quality education, we are recording in the FCT,” he said.

Mr Adesola Olusade, Permanent Secretary, FCTA, commend the management of the quality assurance department for initiating the award, to honour staff that gave their all, in service to humanity.

Describing the event as “historic”, Olusade said it has provided FCTA the opportunity to acknowledge and appreciate staff for distinguishing themselves in their official assignments.

“I charge you to continue to discharge the responsibility of ensuring quality assurance and harmonising standards in both public and private schools in FCT.

“While I congratulate all the awardees, may I remind you that to whom much is given, much is expected. The reward for hard work is usually more work and through this you achieve excellence,” he said.

The permanent secretary was represented at the event by Mr Ibe Prospect, acting Secretary, Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and Public Private Partnership Secretariat, FCTA.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Mudi Muhammed, the accountant of the department emerged the overall best staff, while Mrs Osaus Osawonyo emerged best in Abuja Municipal Zone.

Other awardees include Mrs Ngozi Enyonghasin, Bwari Area Zone, Mrs Bello Ruth, Abaji Zone, Mr Ahani Sinday, Kwali Zone, Malam Aminu Abubakar, Kuj Zone, Mrs Osak Felicia, Karshi Zone and Mrs Ogbuka Patience, Gwagwalada Zone.

Mr Tobi Samuel received the Best Zonal Coordinator Award; Mrs Osakwe Felicia, the Best Lead Evaluator Award, while the Most Dedicated Security Personnel Award went to Danke Simon (post humours).

Other staff were awarded for good behviour, while former and current directors of the department were also recognised for their contribution to the development of the department.

Reacting to the awards, the best staff awardee, Muhammad, ascribed his success to hard work and dedication to duty.

He said that his dedication to duty has contributed to the increase in revenue generation from about N30 million to about N160 million to N170 million monthly by the department.

